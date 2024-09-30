Chai Pani Decatur collecting bottled water for Asheville after Hurricane Helene

Sahar Siddiqi, chef de cuisine for Chai Pani Decatur, said staff members quickly mobilized to think of a way to help those hardest hit by the storm.

“Our community there is devastated,” she said. “In talking to our team members up there, we know the biggest need is safe and clean drinking water. We’re trying to do whatever we can, and this is a feasible way we can help quickly and effectively.”

The Chai Pani Restaurant Group also includes locations of Botiwalla in Asheville and Atlanta. A second Asheville location was set to open this Friday. The opening has been postponed indefinitely, but the kitchen has power and is being used by nonprofit World Central Kitchen, to prepare meals for Asheville residents in need of food.

Meherwan and Molly Irani opened Chai Pani opened in Decatur in 2013, about five years after the concept launched in Asheville. The Decatur restaurant was named to the Atlanta Michelin Guide’s debut list of recommended restaurants in 2023, the same year Siddiqi was named a James Beard semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast Category. The Asheville Chai Pani location won a Beard Award in the Outstanding Restaurant category in 2022.

