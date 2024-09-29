Breaking: Trump plans to visit storm-ravaged Georgia
Death toll rises from Helene while supplies are rushed to North Carolina and Florida digs out

The southeastern U.S. is grappling with rising death tolls and a lack of vital supplies in isolated, flood-stricken areas in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene
By KATE PAYNE, JEFFREY COLLINS and PATRICK WHITTLE – Associated Press
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Southeast grappled Sunday with rising death tolls, a lack of vital supplies in isolated, flood-stricken areas and the widespread loss of homes and property while the devastating toll of Hurricane Helene became more clear and officials warned of a lengthy and difficult rebuild.

A North Carolina County that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 84 people across several states.

Supplies were being airlifted to the region around Asheville. Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder pledged that she would have food and water into the city — which is known for its arts, culture and natural attractions — by Monday.

“We hear you. We need food and we need water,” Pinder said on a Sunday call with reporters. “My staff has been making every request possible to the state for support and we’ve been working with every single organization that has reached out. What I promise you is that we are very close.”

The storm upended life throughout the Southeast. Deaths also were reported in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper predicted the toll would rise as rescuers and other emergency workers reached areas isolated by collapsed roads, failing infrastructure and widespread flooding.

He implored residents in western North Carolina to avoid travel, both for their own safety and to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. More than 50 search teams spread throughout the region in search of stranded people.

One rescue effort involved saving 41 people north of Asheville. Another mission focused on saving a single infant. The teams found people through both 911 calls and social media messages, North Carolina National Guard Adjutant General Todd Hunt said.

Hurricane Helene roared ashore late Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph (225 kph) winds. A weakened Helene quickly moved through Georgia, then soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains that flooded creeks and rivers and strained dams.

There have been hundreds of water rescues, including in rural Unicoi County in East Tennessee, where dozens of patients and staff were plucked by helicopter from a hospital rooftop Friday.

Several million were still without power Sunday afternoon. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked for patience as crews dealt with widespread snapped power poles.

“We want people to remain calm. Help is on the way, it is just going to take time,” McMaster told reporters outside the airport in Aiken County.

The storm unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina. One community, Spruce Pine, was doused with over 2 feet (61 centimeters) of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.

Jessica Drye Turner in Texas had begged for someone to rescue her family members stranded on their rooftop in Asheville amid rising floodwaters. “They are watching 18-wheelers and cars floating by,” Turner wrote in an urgent Facebook post on Friday.

But in a follow-up message Saturday, Turner said help had not arrived in time to save her parents, both in their 70s, and her 6-year-old nephew. The roof collapsed and the three drowned.

“I cannot convey in words the sorrow, heartbreak and devastation my sisters and I are going through,” she wrote.

Western North Carolina was isolated by landslides and flooding.

The state was sending water supplies and other items toward Buncombe County and Asheville, but mudslides blocking Interstate 40 and other highways prevented supplies from making it. The county’s own water supplies were on the other side of the Swannanoa River, away from where most of the 270,000 people in Buncombe County live, officials said.

Law enforcement was making plans to send officers to places that still had water, food or gas because of reports of arguments and threats of violence, the sheriff said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the federal disaster agency was actively engaged across six states, meeting the requests of governors and state-level responders. She noted the Appalachian regions across North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia presented particular concerns. Criswell toured south Georgia on Sunday and planned to be in North Carolina on Monday.

“It’s still very much an active search and rescue mission” in western North Carolina, Criswell said. “And we know that there’s many communities that are cut off just because of the geography” of the mountains, where damage to roads and bridges have cut off certain areas.

President Joe Biden on Saturday pledged federal government help for Helene's “overwhelming” devastation. He also approved a disaster declaration for North Carolina, making federal funding available for affected individuals.

In Florida's Big Bend, some lost nearly everything they own. With sanctuaries still darkened as of Sunday morning, some churches canceled regular services while others like Faith Baptist Church in Perry opted to worship outside.

Standing water and tree debris still covers the grounds of Faith Baptist Church. The church called on parishioners to come “pray for our community” in a message posted to the congregation’s Facebook page.

“We have power. We don’t have electricity,” Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parishioner Marie Ruttinger said. “Our God has power. That’s for sure.”

In Atlanta, 11.12 inches (28.24 centimeters) of rain fell over 48 hours, the most the city has seen over two days since record keeping began in 1878.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Saturday that it looked “like a bomb went off” after viewing splintered homes and debris-covered highways from the air.

In eastern Georgia near the border with South Carolina, officials notified Augusta residents Sunday morning that water service would be shut off for 24 to 48 hours in the city and surrounding Richmond County.

A news release said trash and debris from the storm “blocked our ability to pump water.” Officials were distributing bottled water.

With at least 25 killed in South Carolina, Helene was the deadliest tropical cyclone for the state since Hurricane Hugo made landfall north of Charleston in 1989, killing 35 people.

Moody’s Analytics said it expects $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage.

Climate change has exacerbated conditions that allow such storms to thrive, rapidly intensifying in warming waters and turning into powerful cyclones sometimes within hours.

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine, and Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Haya Panjwani in Washington and Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed.

Elsie Hicks looks at the destruction of the home she has loved in for 25 years, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

A passerby checks the water depth of a flooded road, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. Torrential rain from Hurricane Helene left many area streets flooded. In addition, traffic lights are inoperable due to no power, with downed power lines and trees. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

A loose dog walks past a group from St. Augustine, Fla., who did not want to give their name, that arrived to help storm victims, as they walk to pray outside the damaged First Baptist Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

An aerial view of flood damage along the Pigeon River left by Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Newport, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

A group from St. Augustine, Fla. that arrived to help storm victims, who did not want to give their names, pray outside the damaged First Baptist Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A tattered American flag hangs on a rope on a now closed road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Chris Jordan, maintenance manager for Horseshoe Beach, tries to find a water shutoff valve amid the rubble of the destroyed city hall in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Chris Jordan, maintenance manager for Horseshoe Beach, tries to find a water shutoff valve amid the rubble of the destroyed city hall in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A group from St. Augustine, Fla. that arrived to help storm victims, who did not want to give their name, pray outside the damaged First Baptist Church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

An aerial view of flood damage along the Pigeon River left by Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Newport, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Workers clean up a dock where a boat shed was destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jose Salazar dumps debris as he helps gut a property that took on a storm surge in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Steinhatchee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers pile debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Susan Merritt, of Knoxville, Tenn., tries to clean and salvage pots and pans from her aunt's destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Steinhatchee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Daniel Dickert walks to plant an American flag on is property were his boat shed was destroyed and his home damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

An American flag flies amid destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers clean up a dock where a boat shed was destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Daniel Dickert plants an American flag on is property were his boat shed was destroyed and his home damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers clean and gut a property that was flooded from the storm surge, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Steinhatchee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers clean up a dock where a boat shed was destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Jena, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jose Salazar dumps debris as he helps gut a property that took on a storm surge in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Steinhatchee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Workers clean and gut a property that was flooded from the storm surge, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Steinhatchee, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Riverside RV park was flooded from the overflowing Catawba River after torrential rain from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

A Dominion Energy lineman works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

A Dominion Energy lineman works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in line with gas cans at a Gas Plus gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Dominion Energy team members unload a transformer in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in line with gas cans at a Gas Plus gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in line with gas cans at a Gas Plus gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Dominion Energy team members load up heavy equipment at a staging area at Langley Pond Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Crew members from Xylem Tree Experts gather at a staging area at Langley Pond Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Crew members from Xylem Tree Experts arrive at a staging area at Langley Pond Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in line with gas cans at a Gas Plus gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

A Dominion Energy lineman works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in line for gas at Sam's Club in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in long lines for gas at Parker's Kitchen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

The Dominion Energy sign outside of the Gas Operations center in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

A Dominion Energy lineman works on a power line in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in North Augusta, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Crew members from Xylem Tree Experts walk to a staging area at Langley Pond Park in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in long lines for gas at Parker's Kitchen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

The Dominion Energy sign outside of the Electric and Fleet Operations center in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Residents wait in line at Sam's Club in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

After waiting on long lines to fill up their gas tanks at the Sheetz station, people were also filling up containers of gas for their generators after Hurricane Helene caused power outages, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

A stop sign can be barely seen above a flooded parking lot after torrential rain from Hurricane Helene caused severe flooding, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

A barrier blocks a flooded Carbon City Road due to the torrential rain from Hurricane Helene , Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in downtown Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

An uprooted tree landed on a pickup truck in front of a home on East Main Street after Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Glen Alpine, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Long lines for gasoline are seen at a station Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Morganton, N.C. The remnants of Hurricane Helene left area residents with no power, downed trees and lack of everyday necessities. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

