Buford Highway ramen spot offers refined flavor in a humble bowl of noodles

When a steaming bowl of this dish arrived at the table, the aromas came swirling from the dark, clear broth. I could discern five-spice, cinnamon and a soothing slight sweetness.

As I dipped my spoon in, I couldn’t help envisioning a cauldron bubbling, as bones and spices were added periodically.

Smooth, hand-pulled noodles complemented the rich broth. The noodles had a firm texture but a springy elasticity. Resting on the noodles were hunks of bone-in roasted duck, the crisp skin lacquered and the meat falling-off-the-bone tender. A pile of scallions and bits of cilantro boosted the bright flavor from the blanched baby bok choy.