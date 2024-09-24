Food & Dining

Buford Highway ramen spot offers refined flavor in a humble bowl of noodles

Dish of the Week: Roast duck noodle soup at LanZhou Ramen
The broth is a major player in the roast duck noodle soup at LanZhou Ramen. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

When a steaming bowl of this dish arrived at the table, the aromas came swirling from the dark, clear broth. I could discern five-spice, cinnamon and a soothing slight sweetness.

As I dipped my spoon in, I couldn’t help envisioning a cauldron bubbling, as bones and spices were added periodically.

Smooth, hand-pulled noodles complemented the rich broth. The noodles had a firm texture but a springy elasticity. Resting on the noodles were hunks of bone-in roasted duck, the crisp skin lacquered and the meat falling-off-the-bone tender. A pile of scallions and bits of cilantro boosted the bright flavor from the blanched baby bok choy.

There was harmony in the bowl, but with a main player — the broth. As I twisted and stretched the long, slippery noodles, it was the slurpable broth that I wanted. The ginger, star anise, fennel, peppercorn and clove long simmering with beef bones created a savory depth that would be perfect for a day with a bit of chill to it.

LanZhou Ramen. 5231 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-691-2175, lanzhouramenatlanta.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

