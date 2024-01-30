According to one of America’s most iconic lifestyle magazines, Atlanta’s the Varsity is one of the most beloved burger joints in all of the South.

Southern Living’s editors selected restaurants for “The South’s Most Beloved Burger Joints” based on research and their own personal experiences at each eatery. Deciding to leave fast-food chains off the menu, the magazine focused on the South’s classic American diners for its list of the top 20.

“These are the places that have been around since our parents and grandparents were kids,” Southern Living reported. “Maybe it’s a 1950s-style drive-in or a classic diner where the booths are cherry red and the floors don a familiar black-and-white checker. They’re the places where we’ve made memories near and dear to our hearts.”