According to one of America’s most iconic lifestyle magazines, Atlanta’s the Varsity is one of the most beloved burger joints in all of the South.
Southern Living’s editors selected restaurants for “The South’s Most Beloved Burger Joints” based on research and their own personal experiences at each eatery. Deciding to leave fast-food chains off the menu, the magazine focused on the South’s classic American diners for its list of the top 20.
“These are the places that have been around since our parents and grandparents were kids,” Southern Living reported. “Maybe it’s a 1950s-style drive-in or a classic diner where the booths are cherry red and the floors don a familiar black-and-white checker. They’re the places where we’ve made memories near and dear to our hearts.”
The Varsity, a cultural staple and culinary hotspot of Atlanta for nearly a century, was the only Georgia restaurant on the list.
“Like McDonald’s signature double arches, the symbol for this Atlanta institution is unmistakable,” Southern Living reported. “As visitors travel along Interstate 75, a familiar giant red V signifies that they’ve made it to the city — and that it might be time to stop for a burger. Owned and operated by the Gordy family since 1928, The Varsity earned the title of the World’s Largest Drive-In in 1950, but now serves most of its guests inside its retro dining room with seating for 650.”
Once a humble diner, the Varsity has found great success over the past decades — franchising from Atlanta’s 61 North Ave. to as far as Rome. The Varsity has six locations, plus two eateries inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and a location in Rome is coming soon.
“If you go, study up on the restaurant lingo before ordering,” Southern Living reported. “When you get to the front of the line, be ready to recite, ‘Steak, Strings, and F.O.’ That’s a hamburger with ketchup, mustard, and pickles, an order of fries, and a frosted orange shake for the uninitiated.”
About the Author