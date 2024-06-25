Trout are found in the tarns and rivulets of Scotland, as they are in the creeks and streams of Georgia, and are a favorite of anglers and chefs. Catching trout requires patience and expertise, as does cooking it.

It came as no surprise when I ordered trout as my entree at Nàdair that it was the jewel in the crown of chef Kevin Gillespie’s reimagined Scottish menu, which offers courses that reflect the seasons.

The shiny skin of a North Georgia rainbow trout hit a hot skillet for precisely the correct amount of time to render it 100% crisp while the sweet, tender flesh remained flaky and earthy-sweet.