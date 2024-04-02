Slowly tenderizing meat by roasting it in fat is such a luxury. But with his duck leg confit pot pie, Wrecking Bar Brewpub Executive Chef Matt Crutchfield takes everything you would find on a lavish dinner plate and swaddles it in flaky pastry.

The meaty treat arrives in a personal-sized, cast-iron casserole dish, heady with the aromas of herbs. Baked to golden brown perfection, the steamy interior has a dark roux from duck fat and simmered stock, made from the bones of Jurgielewicz duck (they use the whole bird here). The shredded duck confit is silky and tender, and pieces of earthy Ellijay oyster mushrooms mingle with carrots and potato morsels atop a crust blanketed in gravy.

The gloriously golden crown is fragile and shatteringly brittle, but somehow remains sturdy enough to protect the redolent renderings inside. This pot pie is delicate but hearty — and unique. An arugula and shallot salad provides a contrasting brightness for alternating bites.