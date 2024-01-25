Alex Sher and chef Chris McCord are behind Bovino After Dark. A former bartender, Sher also is a butcher, and started the Stone Mountain Cattle beef and pork distribution company in 2018 and later opened the Hero Bovino butcher shop and deli — whose space now has become Bovino After Dark. McCord, chef de cuisine for more than six years at Kevin Gillespie’s performative restaurant Gunshow, is the brains behind the ever-changing Bovino menu.

By the time you read this, a deconstructed version of the Arby’s beef ’n cheddar sandwich likely will be off the menu. It was not a sandwich, but a bowl of thin slices of roast beef surrounded by a pool of onion jus, as thick as gravy. In the center was a sunchoke fritter filled with melted Velveeta. The whole thing was finished with a dusting of powdered sugar made with dehydrated, pulverized kimchi. Did it capture the essence of the flavors you’d get from the Arby’s sandwich? You bet. However, the kimchi sugar felt like a “because we can” component.

Bovino After Dark is untethered to any one cuisine. A Thai-accented dish featuring a cabbage wedge stuffed with shrimp sausage was served with two sauces: an herbaceous, sweet Thai chile, tinged green from cilantro; and a spicy, red-hued tom yum — good flavors, messy presentation.

Twice, I experienced katsu grouper. The fried fish cutlet, coated with panko, was a delicious regional take on the Japanese chicken version. Creativity aside, though, your taste buds might get confused when the main dish comes with a sweet hoisin sauce, a bed of herbed crème fraiche, pickles, sauteed broccoli and two small french fries that mimic those from a Checkers drive-through.

Those were dishes from the $65 prix-fixe menu. But, before the standard five courses commence, an exuberant host named Nathaniel will ask whether you want in on a single, half-dozen or dozen oysters. You can get them raw or garnished with the topping of the day — be it bivalves from Maine blanketed with warm crab cream and crisped panko, or pink moons from Prince Edward Island with crab coconut cream and toasted coconut flakes. With both dishes, the essence of the oyster was masked by the garnish.

The intermezzo — served between the fourth and fifth courses — is another “opportunity” to experience something unique. For $30, you get a dish that brings multiple flavors and textures. Soupy foie gras ice cream with maple waffle cone bits, caviar and crispy chicken skin wasn’t for me, but one of my dining partners loved this sweet, savory, smooth and crispy combination. Bovino After Dark also dubs itself “home of the caviar bump,” and it is during this intermezzo moment that, for $15, you can order a dollop of caviar on your fist and down it like a shot. Pass.

On the other hand, I would not pass on a final course of sesame black bean fudge. The core of the dessert combined fermented black bean cake with a layer of chocolate ganache and a quenelle of mint ice cream drizzled with Magic Shell topping. It didn’t need rum-soaked cherries, meringue bark or a dulce de leche swirl to convince me.

Even though the team at Bovino After Dark sometimes overly complicates dishes in the pursuit of deliciousness, the exciting thing about this venture is the unorthodox approach to a prix-fixe menu with no theme, the ad hoc nature of the endeavor and the fact that the rest of us are invited to experience the culinary arts in real time.

BOVINO AFTER DARK

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: chef’s counter five-course prix-fixe menu

Service: intimate, energetic and personable

Noise level: low

Recommended dishes: menu varies

Vegetarian dishes: vegetarian menu available on request. Note dietary restrictions when making reservations

Alcohol: wine pairings (four 3.5-ounce pours for $59), wine by the glass; or purchase beverages from the Hop City bar

Price range: $$$ ($75 or less per person for basic menu, not including tax, gratuity, beverages or optional courses)

Hours: seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays

Parking: free lot with ample space

MARTA: West End station

Reservations: required

Outdoor dining: no

Takeout: no

Address, phone: 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta (inside Hop City). 404-663-6842

Website: resy.com/cities/atl/bovino-after-dark

