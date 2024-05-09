5 delightful recipes to try with fresh peaches from Georgia

There’s a sweet reason Georgia is called the Peach State. The Georgia-grown fruit known for its juice and flavor can be enjoyed fresh from the tree or used for any number of enjoyable spring or summer recipes.
Georgia farmers report a bountiful crop will be heading soon to grocery stores and farmers markets.
To whet your appetite, here are 5 ideas for recipes you can make using those fresh peaches.
Dori Sanders’ Bourbon-Laced Tipsy Chicken With Peaches
Credit: Chris Hunt
Credit: Alexa Lampasona
Credit: Renee Brock
Green Beans with Buttery Peaches
Credit: Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Peach and Prosciutto Flatbread
Credit: Chris Hunt
