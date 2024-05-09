BreakingNews
Food & Dining

5 delightful recipes to try with fresh peaches from Georgia

Ripe peaches hang on the tree at Pearson Farm, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Fort Valley. After Georgia peach growers lost nearly their entire crop in 2023, favorable winter and spring conditions have led to a full crop of Georgia's trademark fruit. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

By
40 minutes ago

There’s a sweet reason Georgia is called the Peach State. The Georgia-grown fruit known for its juice and flavor can be enjoyed fresh from the tree or used for any number of enjoyable spring or summer recipes.

Georgia farmers report a bountiful crop will be heading soon to grocery stores and farmers markets.

To whet your appetite, here are 5 ideas for recipes you can make using those fresh peaches.

Dori Sanders’ Bourbon-Laced Tipsy Chicken With Peaches

This easy baked-chicken recipe is dressed up with chopped peaches and a splash of bourbon. It's from "Dori Sanders' Country Cooking" (Algonquin, $15.95), by the South Carolina novelist who runs a peach stand at her family's farm in Filbert, S.C. "It is so good. It is almost literally to die for," Sanders says. Styling by Wendell Brock. (Photo by Chris Hunt/Special)

Peach and Fig Cobbler

Food writer Alexa Lampasona says one of her favorite, simple ways to create a dish with peaches is to roast them in the oven. This works especially if the peaches are still firm, because it brings out their natural sweetness. This is dish for the summer fig season. The cobbler is healthy enough to be served for breakfast, but it could just as easily be jazzed up to dessert with a little extra sugar and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The best part? The original recipe is vegan!

ExploreA comprehensive guide to 2024 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Puffed Peach Omelet

Puffed Peach Omelet makes for an elegant brunch dish. Styling by Wendell Brock. You could dust with confectioners’ sugar, cut into wedges and enjoy. Photo: Renee Brock/Special

Green Beans with Buttery Peaches

Get in and out of a hot kitchen with quick and easy peach recipes bold with summer flavor and light on the fat. The delightful combination of green beans and buttery peaches is sure to please. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Peach and Prosciutto Flatbread

Peach and Prosciutto Flatbread is an easy recipe that turn store-bought pizza dough into peachy flatbread. This summery flatbread makes use of the broiler to cook and lightly char the dough. It then gets topped with similarly charred peaches, slivers of salty prosciutto, fresh tarragon and a dusting of lemon zest. Can also be made on the grill. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

