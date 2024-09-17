Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
STOCK UP

3 ways to refresh your condiment shelf

Ketchup. (Courtesy of the Southern Conserve)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Ketchup. (Courtesy of the Southern Conserve)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Here are three ways to refresh your stock of condiments with products made in Georgia.

Ketchup

Coastal ketchup from chef Ted Paskevich of the Southern Conserve in Savannah and his partner, Donald Holland, is so delicious that you’ll want to lick it right off the spoon. They started with tomato conserve prepared at Joe’s Cafe and Joe’s at the Jepson, and then made it available to their customers. Now, the line includes 22 products, with more on the way. But, for us, the ketchup is the star. Stir in a little horseradish and you have instant cocktail sauce that you can use on a dish such as mussels in red sauce. Or just enjoy it on a cracker — yes, really.

$9 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at thesouthernconserve.com.

ExploreMore must-buy food products
Mustard sauce. (Courtesy of Lisa Killorin)

Credit: Lisa Killorin

icon to expand image

Credit: Lisa Killorin

Mustard sauce

Lisa Killorin of Columbus-based Sassy Mustard built her company on a sauce she created 30 years ago. In business now for four years, she continues to stir up batches of her original flavor, plus a second that’s labeled as “hot” and a third that uses sweet Southern onions. We sampled the original and the hot flavor, and the latter was our favorite. It gets its heat from a special mix of mustard seeds. This mustard is saucy, not thick, and is perfect for brushing onto proteins before or after grilling, for stirring into cold potato or pasta salad, and for making into a vinaigrette. Our guests also enjoyed it as a dipping sauce for pretzel sticks and vegetables and loved the deviled eggs that we made using the original flavor and a little bit of dill pickle relish.

$11 per 8-ounce jar, $12 per 10-ounce bottle. Available at Casa Bella, West Paces Ferry Hardware, Lucy’s Market, the Local Exchange, the White Rabbit Cottage and sassymustard.com.

ExploreMade in Georgia food products
Peach cider vinegar. (Courtesy of Fresh Press Farms)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Peach cider vinegar

Fresh Press Farms in Iron City is known for cold-pressed olive oils packaged in pretty aluminum bottles with pouring tips that allow for precise measurements and easy drizzling. The company also makes raw, unfiltered peach cider vinegar from organic peaches. Because it’s unfiltered, this vinegar contains sediment, called the “mother,” that is a good source of prebiotics, probiotics and enzymes. It also tastes distinctly of peaches. The website offers recipes for using the vinegar in pancakes, as a glaze for salmon, or our favorite use — peach cider vinegar-glazed chicken.

$12.99 per 32.8-ounce bottle. Available at Sprouts. Information: freshpressfarms.com

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Campbell wants to say goodbye to the 'soup' in its name. It isn't the first to make such...
Placeholder Image

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Make Fat Matt Rib Shack’s ‘Rum’ Baked Beans
Placeholder Image

Credit: Visit Fredericksburg

Fall travel: Culinary adventures beckon visitors to these 11 destinations
Placeholder Image

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright

Renowned Gullah chef shares recipe, memories of crab rice
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Mark Gilliland

Chattanooga chef gives MoonPies a dessert makeover 24m ago
Vietnamese barbecue eatery Pho Cue closes in Glenwood Park
Bookhouse Pub on Ponce de Leon to close by the end of the year
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Time to buy? How rate cuts will impact housing affordability in Georgia
AT&T Southeast strike ends with deal providing raise of more than 19%
Rich Homie Quan’s love for baseball never faded