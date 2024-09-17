3 ways to refresh your condiment shelf

$9 per 12-ounce bottle. Available at thesouthernconserve.com.

Mustard sauce

Lisa Killorin of Columbus-based Sassy Mustard built her company on a sauce she created 30 years ago. In business now for four years, she continues to stir up batches of her original flavor, plus a second that’s labeled as “hot” and a third that uses sweet Southern onions. We sampled the original and the hot flavor, and the latter was our favorite. It gets its heat from a special mix of mustard seeds. This mustard is saucy, not thick, and is perfect for brushing onto proteins before or after grilling, for stirring into cold potato or pasta salad, and for making into a vinaigrette. Our guests also enjoyed it as a dipping sauce for pretzel sticks and vegetables and loved the deviled eggs that we made using the original flavor and a little bit of dill pickle relish.

$11 per 8-ounce jar, $12 per 10-ounce bottle. Available at Casa Bella, West Paces Ferry Hardware, Lucy’s Market, the Local Exchange, the White Rabbit Cottage and sassymustard.com.

Peach cider vinegar

Fresh Press Farms in Iron City is known for cold-pressed olive oils packaged in pretty aluminum bottles with pouring tips that allow for precise measurements and easy drizzling. The company also makes raw, unfiltered peach cider vinegar from organic peaches. Because it’s unfiltered, this vinegar contains sediment, called the “mother,” that is a good source of prebiotics, probiotics and enzymes. It also tastes distinctly of peaches. The website offers recipes for using the vinegar in pancakes, as a glaze for salmon, or our favorite use — peach cider vinegar-glazed chicken.

$12.99 per 32.8-ounce bottle. Available at Sprouts. Information: freshpressfarms.com

