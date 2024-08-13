STOCK UP

3 treats that will get your dog’s tail wagging

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Here are suggestions for refreshing the treats that you offer to the dogs in your life.

Crunchy baked treats

Natalia Williams’ dogs Fredo and Odin serve as taste testers for her line of crunchy dog treats. The canines in our neighborhood approved of Fredo’s Treats and were eager to eat up all the paw-shaped peanut butter bones and the pumpkin woofles (tiny waffle shapes). The dogs’ people especially appreciated the cinnamon in both varieties of treats, which made opening the bags a pleasant experience. When you order on the website, provide your pet’s name or names and a personalized thank-you note will be included in the package of treats.

$12 per 6.6-ounce bag of peanut butter bones, $14 per 4-ounce bag of peanut butter mini bones or pumpkin woofles. Available at the Morningside farmers market and fredostreatsllc.square.site.

Dehydrated treats

Deanna McDuffie founded Brickle Treat Co. after making dehydrated pet treats for her beloved Pistachio, who struggled with food allergies. McDuffie prepares and dehydrates each batch, and her line includes pig ears, beef and chicken organ meat, shrimp, beef eye of round and chicken feet. Her newest offering: food toppers — a finely minced sprinkle available in beef liver, chicken liver or ground beef. Our dogs loved it, including the little senior with no teeth, who was able lick it up and loudly begged for more.

$1 per pig ear strip, $2 per chicken foot, $24 per 4-ounce bag of beef kidney bits or chips, $12 per 2-ounce jar of food topper. Available at the Cotton Mill Farmers Market or brickletreat.com.

Soft-baked dog cookies

Olandria Richardson of DS & Co. makes soft-baked cookies for dogs. She said that the only ingredient in the chicken treats is chicken, and that the chicken-spinach treats just add spinach. The resulting cookies are more than ¼-inch thick and 1½-inches wide. They break easily into smaller pieces if you’re feeding older dogs, but they won’t crumble as your pet is enjoying them. And that pleased the dog owners we know who served them. The cookies seemed to get a paws-up from the dogs, too.

$10.99 per bag of 15 cookies. Available at dscompanyshop.co

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

