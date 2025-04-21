26 Thai team aims for ‘edgier and more experimental’ in new concept

The menu is a fusion of street food across Thailand, Japan and Korea, reimagined in a tapas bar setting, she wrote. Diners can expect small plates like tom yum squid ink soup, tuna hand rolls, salmon crudo and banana meringue, as well as large dishes like paneer teriyaki and spicy shrimp and squid ink spaghetti.

“Since we’re so comfortable with the Thai concept, it’s been exciting to step outside that zone and explore a broader mix of Asian flavors — creating new dishes that still feel personal but offer something totally different,” she said.

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Niki Pattharakositkul Credit: Courtesy of Niki Pattharakositkul

Cocktails will play a central roll in the concept. The beverage menu was developed by Sean Gleason, formerly of Kimball House and Biltong Bar.

“The goal is for each cocktail to feel personal, balanced and a little unexpected,” Pattharakositkul said.

Guests can expect cocktails like the boba tea made with cognac, hojicha (Japanese green tea), brown sugar, cacao, lemon, clarified milk and topped with a brown sugar foam — it’s smooth, layered and unexpected, Pattharakositkul said in an email.

The mango sticky rice is a dessert cocktail with house-infused coconut rice milk, house made mango syrup, pared lemon and rum. There will also be a highball machine.

“I wanted to make sure there is an identifiable base for anyone who’s looking at (the cocktail). There’s a line that can be drawn to a more familiar drink to kind of ease people into it,” Gleason said.

Explore State Farm Arena launches guest chef program and more Atlanta food news

Credit: Courtesy of Niki Pattharakositkul Credit: Courtesy of Niki Pattharakositkul

The bar offers a selection of beers from Japan, Hong Kong and Korea, and the wine list is compiled of “easy drinking, fun varietals,” he said.

Blackjack’s 2,836-square-foot space offers indoor seating for around 60 guests along with an outdoor patio that seats 24. For the restaurant’s design, Pattharakositkul combined “a little bit of everything I love” to create something “moody, layered and a little over the top in the best way,” she said, including Thai lanterns, red dragons from Chinese design and dark wood details for a vintage lounge look.

Blackjack Bar Tapas will be open 5 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748 - 9675, blackjackbartapas.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.