9 ways you can celebrate Earth Day while sheltering in place

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is on April 22. In this episode of accessAtlanta, freelance writer Jewel Wicker shares a few recommendations for ways to commemorate the day while adhering to social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders, online or in your local neighborhood.
Celebrate Earth Day — even while sheltering in place
