How the restaurant industry in Metro Atlanta has changed

Steve Pifer (L) picks up an order of pizza at Fini’s Pizzeria on a Friday night in Lawrenceville. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC
PODCAST | April 10, 2020
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of accessAtlanta, AJC dining editor Ligaya Figueras shares how the Metro Atlanta restaurant industry has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Figueras also discusses how the AJC has changed its dining coverage, which includes a new column called Atlanta Orders In, which looks at the challenges faced by Atlanta restaurants and serves as a guide to ordering takeout.

