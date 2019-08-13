X

Waffle House, by the numbers

How much do you know about the Waffle House franchise?

Things To Do | Aug 13, 2019
By Fiza Pirani

On Labor Day 1955, Mr. Joe Rogers Sr. debuted the first-ever Waffle House restaurant with Avondale Estates neighbor Tom Forkner. Since opening day on Monday, Sept. 5, the beloved late-night, all-day breakfast chain has expanded to more than 1,900 restaurants nationwide, serving up more than 2 billion eggs and 1.8 billion orders of its signature hash browns. According to the company, every 60 seconds, employees dish out 341 strips of bacon, 145 waffles and 127 cups of coffee.

Here’s more Waffle House trivia by the numbers (pre-pandemic, of course):

ajc.com

More than 1,900 restaurants across 25 states: The states without a single Waffle House are Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

439: The number of locations in Georgia.

263: The number of locations in metro Atlanta. The area is home to the original Avondale Estates Waffle House at 2719 E. College Ave. founded by Rogers and Forkner in 1955. Today, the address is home to the Waffle House Museum.

Roughly 80,000: The number of customers served daily at metro Atlanta locations.

ajc.com

16: The number of items on the first Waffle House menu.

1,572,864: The number of possible hash brown combos. Waffle House claims there are more than 1 million ways to enjoy its hash browns. It’s not exactly a lie. The number considers Waffle House’s four hash brown preparation methods (plain with oil, seared well, steamed with ice or dry), three sizes (regular, large, triple) and 18 additional ingredients (think ketchup, jalapenos, etc.). If you only consider the three possible sizes and eight “scattered” hash brown styles (smothered, covered, chunked, topped, diced, peppered, country and capped), you might conclude there are actually 768 different combinations available.

Every 60 seconds, Waffle House employees across the nation serve up:

341 strips of bacon (When laid out, that’s over 25,000 miles each year!)

238 hash brown orders

145 waffles

127 cups of coffee (Yearly, Waffle House serves about eight Olympic swimming pools — or 19,994,638 liters — of coffee.)

110 sausage patties

96 orders of grits

In metro Atlanta, restaurants average:

110 servings of waffles daily

112 servings of grits daily

140 servings of hash browns daily

55 cups of coffee (not including refills) daily

Since 1955, the franchise has served:

2,501,866,574 eggs (Fact: Waffle House serves about 2% of the food industry’s eggs.)

1,800,286,157 orders of hash browns

1,684,212,442 bacon strips

1,359,881,590 orders of grits

1,289,801,887 cups of coffee

877,388,027 waffles

729,065,401 glasses of Coca-Cola

661,031,274 sausage patties

264,925,814 omelets

201,228,687 quarter hamburgers

164,980,986 orders of Cheese N’ Eggs

134,842,441 T-bone steaks

32,215,481 slices of pie

29,898,595 slices of ham

ajc.com

At least 10: The number of rap or hip-hop songs that give a shout to Waffle House, from "30 Hours" by Kanye West to "Big Amount" by 2 Chainz.

29: The number of waffles Pat “Deep Dish” Bertoletti devoured in 10 minutes to win the last World Waffle-Eating Championships in 2007.

40: The number of songs on Waffle House’s record label, Waffle Records. (Yes, that’s a thing!)

At least 4: The number of films that have featured a Waffle House restaurant on screen, including “Tin Cup” (1996), “ATL” (2006), “Due Date” (2010) and “Love, Simon” (2018).

ajc.com

More than $1 billion: The chain’s annual revenue.

$35,000: That’s the franchise fee to own your own Waffle House, but simply having the cash on hand won’t cut it. The list of people trying to snag their own restaurant is “very long and very distinguished,” Waffle House’s vice chairman emeritus Bert Thornton told Atlanta Magazine in 2016.

YOUR GUIDE TO WAFFLE HOUSE:

ExploreYou never forget your first Waffle House experience
ExploreThese metro Atlanta chefs are Waffle House fans, too
ExploreWhat makes a Waffle House good? We asked
ExploreNot just waffles: Waffle House also keeps customers singing original tunes
ExploreWaffle House Museum offers a trip back in time
ExploreYour complete guide to Waffle House hashbrowns
ExploreWaffle House menu items pay homage to employees
ExploreWaffle House has a record label -- listen to songs like “Waffle Do Wop” here
ExploreTimeline: Waffle House didn’t cook up an empire overnight
ExploreWaffle House by the numbers

MORE ON WAFFLE HOUSE:

Explore12 things you didn't know about Waffle House
ExploreWhy Waffle House is the best restaurant in Atlanta
ExploreWhat’s your Waffle House order? Celebs on Super Bowl red carpet answer
ExploreRhythm and hashbrowns: 10 times Waffle House is mentioned in rap songs
ExploreWhy the government turns to Waffle House when tracking emergencies
ExploreAn iconic restaurant’s roots are based in Atlanta
ExploreWaffle House: Recipe for Southern success is history
ExploreWaffle House wows food critic Anthony Bourdain
ExploreWaffle House’s design has shoebox shape
ExploreWaffle House sits at the heart of SEC football
ExploreJoe Rogers profile: The cornerstone of Waffle House
ExploreQuiz: What does your Waffle House order say about you?
ExploreA brief history of celebrities eating at Waffle House

PHOTOS:

ExplorePhotos: Waffle House Museum
ExploreLove is in the air at Waffle House

VIDEOS:

Explore5 things to know about Waffle House
ExploreWhat is the “Waffle House index?”
Explore12 things you didn’t know about Waffle House
ExploreSuper Bowl 53: What’s your Waffle House order? Celebs on Super Bowl red carpet answer
ExploreRead the AJC Spring Dining Guide: The Atlanta barbecue issue

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.