Villa Rica police say school counselor charged with improper sexual contact

A police investigation of a counselor at Villa Rica High School is ongoing. (CBS News file photo.)

9 minutes ago

A counselor working at Villa Rica High School has been charged with six counts of improper sexual contact, police said Monday.

Villa Rica police said the Carroll County School District contacted them a few weeks ago concerning an allegation that Alonzo Wyatt, 30, was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The investigation initially revealed that Wyatt had engaged in a sexual relationship with a student on multiple occasions, police said in a statement.

During the investigation, police said they found two other people counseled by Wyatt to whom he made made inappropriate comments, solicited them for sex and groped them.

“This investigation revealed a pattern of predatory behavior by Mr. Wyatt,” police said in the statement, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page. “He was in a position of trust at the school and students depended on him for assistance, advice, and safety. Mr. Wyatt clearly and continuously broke that trust and preyed on the students that he was in charge of supervising and assisting.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Carroll County jail records show Wyatt was booked in the jail as of Tuesday morning.

Carroll County school district officials said they could not comment on Wyatt’s employment status, but released a statement saying they are working with law enforcement on the matter.

“The district was informed of allegations made against a Villa Rica High School employee,” the statement said. “The matter was turned over to the Villa Rica Police Department, and they have notified us of the completion of their investigation. We are thankful for the strong relationship we have with our local law enforcement to ensure that the safety of our students remains our top priority.”

Staff writer Alexis Stevens contributed to this article.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

