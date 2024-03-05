Villa Rica police say school counselor charged with improper sexual contact

“This investigation revealed a pattern of predatory behavior by Mr. Wyatt,” police said in the statement, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page. “He was in a position of trust at the school and students depended on him for assistance, advice, and safety. Mr. Wyatt clearly and continuously broke that trust and preyed on the students that he was in charge of supervising and assisting.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Carroll County jail records show Wyatt was booked in the jail as of Tuesday morning.

Carroll County school district officials said they could not comment on Wyatt’s employment status, but released a statement saying they are working with law enforcement on the matter.

“The district was informed of allegations made against a Villa Rica High School employee,” the statement said. “The matter was turned over to the Villa Rica Police Department, and they have notified us of the completion of their investigation. We are thankful for the strong relationship we have with our local law enforcement to ensure that the safety of our students remains our top priority.”

Staff writer Alexis Stevens contributed to this article.