Solar giant Qcells says Dalton factory expansion is complete

University of Georgia student dies in Alabama rock climbing fall

Credit: al.com

Credit: al.com

By
48 minutes ago
A University of Georgia student died last weekend while rock climbing in northeastern Alabama.

Yutong Zhang, 18, who also went by the name Faye Zhang, died Saturday from a 90-foot fall while climbing in the area of Cherokee Rock Village, according to Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald. His office is investigating her death, first reported by AL.com.

Zhang came to UGA from Minnesota, the coroner’s office said.

The university released a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy that took the life of University of Georgia first-year student Faye Zhang. Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family, and we will continue to provide counseling and support to members of our community who have been affected by her passing.”

Emergency responders were notified of the fall just after noon Saturday and worked on a “lengthy and difficult recovery process,” the coroner said in a statement.

Cherokee County boarders Georgia and its large boulders and mountainous terrain have made it a top rock climbing destination.

Active Climbing, a climbing gym with a location in Athens, posted a message on its social media pages describing Zhang as “a member of our climbing community.”

“Our thoughts are with Faye’s family, friends and the University of Georgia community at this difficult time. We join them in mourning this profound loss and honoring the vibrancy, passion and kindness that she brought into our lives,” the post said.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

