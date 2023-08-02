University of Georgia picks its police chief

The University of Georgia promoted a deputy chief to lead the school’s police force.

Jeffrey L. Clark was named chief of the UGA Police Department on Tuesday after a nationwide search to find a successor to replace Dan Silk, who earlier this year was promoted to associate vice president for public safety.

Clark joined the campus police agency in 2021 as its first deputy chief for engagement, training and standards. A former U.S. Army sergeant, he worked for more than two decades for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, including as its deputy chief.

In a written statement, Clark said he wants the police force to focus “on building trust with our community and campus partners,” to support officers’ health and wellness and to seek out “innovative training and technology ideas.”

UGA said that Clark received an associate’s degree from Western International University, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University. He’s also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

