Students pepper sprayed during physical altercation at McNair High

Several students at McNair High School were involved in a physical altercation and treated for pepper spray exposure Thursday, the DeKalb County School District said in a statement.
No serious injuries were reported, the district stated. The altercation “required the use of OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray to regain control.”
The district did not say how many students were involved or release any details about what led up to the use of pepper spray. District police and school administrators continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest