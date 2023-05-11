X

Students pepper sprayed during physical altercation at McNair High

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Several students at McNair High School were involved in a physical altercation and treated for pepper spray exposure Thursday, the DeKalb County School District said in a statement.

No serious injuries were reported, the district stated. The altercation “required the use of OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray to regain control.”

The district did not say how many students were involved or release any details about what led up to the use of pepper spray. District police and school administrators continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

