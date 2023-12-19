See how many students earned early admission into UGA, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech released data about a week ago that shows it admitted 2,688 of the approximately 7,000 Early Action 1 applicants, which are reserved specifically for Georgia students, including Georgia residents attending high school out of state. Early Action 2 decisions for non-Georgia students will be announced in January, and the regular decision announcement will be made in March.

If you want to get accepted into one of these schools, you’ll need a stellar academic record. The average grade-point average for most of the students accepted to UGA was between 4.13-4.38, their average SAT score was between 1370-1500 and they took nine to 13 Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or dual enrollment courses. During a recent five-year stretch, the average SAT score for new Georgia Tech students was 1430, and they had a 4.1 average GPA.

The excitement at @CristoReyATL ??? Unreal! You guys are amazing 💛 Congratualtions #gt28 pic.twitter.com/ChDAKyqrOH — Georgia Tech Admission (@gtadmission) December 8, 2023

Both schools have said they are making stronger efforts to enroll more students from Georgia. Georgia Tech said the students it accepted live in 111 Georgia counties and 404 high schools across the state.

“In recent years, the undergraduate admission office has focused on serving students in our home state,” Mary Tipton Woolley, senior associate director of Georgia Tech’s office of undergraduate admission, said in a statement. “And that means ensuring students from all corners of the state have the opportunity for a Georgia Tech education.”

UGA admitted students from 107 Georgia counties and 368 high schools.

“While getting into the University of Georgia is increasingly competitive, UGA is the state’s flagship institution, and our primary focus is on recruiting, admitting, and enrolling Georgia residents,” David Graves, director of undergraduate admissions, said in a statement. Approximately 50% of Georgia residents who applied early were offered admission versus 25% of out-of-state students, the university said.