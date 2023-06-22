BreakingNews
Live updates | Deep-sea robot found debris field possibly linked to missing Titan
X

Gwinnett expands teacher recruiting efforts to Puerto Rico

Credit: Courtesy of University of Puerto Rico

Credit: Courtesy of University of Puerto Rico

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
District wants to hire more multilingual teachers

Gwinnett County Public Schools’ human resources team is targeting a new location to find teachers — particularly multilingual teachers to serve the district’s ever-growing population of students who need extra support learning English.

The district sent two staff members — Beaver Ridge Elementary School Principal Martina Luna-Liranzo and Diversity Recruiter Rod Johnson — to Puerto Rico this month to meet with administrators at teacher colleges in hopes of drawing graduates to Gwinnett, the state’s largest school district.

Gwinnett’s students come from more than 190 countries and speak nearly 100 languages. However, about 63% of Gwinnett’s multilingual learners were born in the U.S. Nearly one-quarter of students in Gwinnett are considered multilingual learners, and Spanish is the primary language spoken at home for 78% of them.

In the first phase of the project, the district is focusing on bringing these teachers to the Berkmar, Meadowcreek and Norcross clusters, all of which have a high proportion of students who speak Spanish as a first language.

ExploreFirst-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps

J.W. Mozley, executive director of human resources, said the key recruitment areas are bilingual elementary school, dual-language immersion, world languages and special education teachers. Georgia needs more teachers in subjects such as math, special education, and various world language, according to state and federal research.

Board Chair Tarece Johnson lauded Gwinnett’s effort. She voted against a budget because she felt it didn’t provide enough resources for English learners and their teachers.

“We have a large population of multilingual learners, and there is a gap related to meeting their needs,” Johnson said. “The intentional recruitment to get teachers who can get to those needs — I want to uplift and thank you all for that.”

ExploreGwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average

While the district has been able to hire enough new teachers to be fully staffed each school year, a study found that Gwinnett struggles with turnover, seeing higher rates than the state and national average. The issue is particularly concerning among new hires.

Cathy Hardin, Gwinnett’s chief human resources officer, said the district plans to host a hiring event in September that will include principals and recruitment staff. She hopes to see teachers from Puerto Rico placed in Gwinnett schools by January for the second semester of the school year.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Live updates | Deep-sea robot found debris field possibly linked to missing Titan27m ago

MARTA picks firm to design Atlanta streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments in Fulton detainee’s jail death
26m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta adds jobs; employers expand their hiring horizons
43m ago
The Latest

Fulton should have known about former teacher’s abuse, complaint says
20h ago
Georgia Tech drivers vote for Teamsters representation
21h ago
Public hearing set for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top