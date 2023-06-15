X

Group hosting event to raise awareness, funding for HBCU arts programs

An awards ceremony is scheduled Saturday in Atlanta to help support arts programs at historically Black colleges and universities.

The HBCU Cultured Dance and Arts Society will hold the ceremony at the Knock Music House located at 1789 Cheshire Bridge Rd., starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers note there’s less financial support for the arts than other areas of education. The funding gap is a particular challenge for HBCUs, since a disproportionate percentage of their students come from low-income households.

“HBCU Cultured Arts is committed to reducing this barrier thus enabling more students to experience the joy of learning and performing,” the group said in a news release.

There are 10 accredited HBCUs in Georgia.

The group is hoping to use the money to buy or repair instruments, uniforms and to develop and host opportunities for students to learn about various career opportunities in the performing arts industry.

