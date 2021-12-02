Georgia’s school boards association breaks with national group over Biden letter to investigate threats

The association that advocates for Georgia’s school boards has broken with its national advocacy group in part over its letter to President Joe Biden that sought protection for school officials and employees from threats made against them across the country.
The leadership of the Georgia School Boards Association voted Tuesday to separate from the National School Boards Association immediately, citing several grievances including that September letter.
NSBA had sought federal intervention, citing vitriolic school board meetings nationwide, including one in Gwinnett County. At the time, angry crowds were visiting meetings to criticize mask mandates and critical race theory, among other things.
Several members of metro Atlanta school boards facing political strife applauded the resulting federal pledge to address the alleged threats and harassment. But Georgia has 180 school districts, and the decision to seek federal intervention didn’t sit well with many of them.
“The letter that the NSBA Leadership sent to President Biden calling for broad federal law enforcement intervention on behalf of school board members was concerning since GSBA did not ask for it, was not consulted about it, and did not agree with many of the statements” in it, says a letter from the state organization to its membership.
The Nov. 30 letter by GSBA Executive Director Valarie Wilson says the national group’s letter to Biden was just the latest of several grievances.
The other complaints are not disclosed in Wilson’s letter, which GSBA shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. But it says NSBA failed to respond to the prior complaints and that the Georgia group therefore began withholding dues in June.
“The GSBA board of directors no longer has faith in NSBA’s ability to effectively represent the interests of our state association and its members. For several years GSBA and many other state associations have repeatedly asked for corrective actions with governance and finances and received little to no action from NSBA in response,” Wilson’s letter to members says. “We cannot be a part of (an) organization that does not respect and follow the basic principles on which we were founded 70 years ago.”
The breakup means GSBA members can no longer participate in NSBA events and activities. Wilson said she has been instructed by her board to seek other national training opportunities and advocacy at the federal level.
Wilson’s letter says 14 state associations have withdrawn from NSBA.
About the Author