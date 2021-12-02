Georgia’s school boards association breaks with national group over Biden letter to investigate threats

The Nov. 30 letter by GSBA Executive Director Valarie Wilson says the national group’s letter to Biden was just the latest of several grievances.

The other complaints are not disclosed in Wilson’s letter, which GSBA shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. But it says NSBA failed to respond to the prior complaints and that the Georgia group therefore began withholding dues in June.

“The GSBA board of directors no longer has faith in NSBA’s ability to effectively represent the interests of our state association and its members. For several years GSBA and many other state associations have repeatedly asked for corrective actions with governance and finances and received little to no action from NSBA in response,” Wilson’s letter to members says. “We cannot be a part of (an) organization that does not respect and follow the basic principles on which we were founded 70 years ago.”

The breakup means GSBA members can no longer participate in NSBA events and activities. Wilson said she has been instructed by her board to seek other national training opportunities and advocacy at the federal level.

Wilson’s letter says 14 state associations have withdrawn from NSBA.