2024 Georgia Milestones test results: See how your school scored

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Education released data from the latest Georgia Milestones standardized tests. The results show continued gains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and fears that a generation of students was falling behind.
In this latest data release, the department did not share scores for math because of a rewrite of the math content standards. Use the tables below to search for your school’s scores for third grade reading and English Language Arts.
