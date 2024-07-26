Breaking: Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics
DeKalb asks community for help deciding where students go to school

Student assignment planning process expected to take two years
The DeKalb County School District is seeking teachers, parents and community members to help with its student assignment planning process. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
53 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District is seeking applicants to participate in its upcoming student assignment planning process.

That’s the effort by the state’s third-largest district to evaluate which students attend which schools. The process will look at school attendance boundaries, access to special academic programs and construction plans. It will rely on community input and data about enrollment, operations and finances to develop recommendations.

The process “will reimagine our district in ways that better ensure a high-quality education for everyone,” said Superintendent Devon Horton in a recent news release.

It will be at least two years before any changes would go into effect, according to a timeline on the district’s new web page dedicated to the student assignment project. Between fall 2024 and winter 2026, district officials and committee members will meet, gather and analyze data and figure out what the district needs to do to be successful. Preliminary recommendations are expected in winter 2026, and final recommendations are expected by spring 2026.

The district is seeking parents, teachers and community members to serve on one of four committees throughout the district, divided by region.

  • Central: Druid Hills, Clarkston, Tucker, Stone Mountain
  • North: Dunwoody, Chamblee, Cross Keys, Lakeside
  • Southeast: Lithonia, MLK, Miller Grove, Redan, Stephenson
  • Southwest: Cedar Grove, Columbia, McNair, Towers, Southwest DeKalb

The four committees will meet monthly, and will meet three times as a committee of the whole. People who are interested can apply online. The deadline is Sept. 6.

The district will also collect community feedback throughout the process, including through a survey this fall.

“We are fully committed to an inclusive, equitable and comprehensive student assignment process that addresses the needs of all our students,” Horton said.

The DeKalb district has never created a comprehensive student assignment plan, Horton said previously. District officials intend to repeat the process once every 10 years, based on best practices and to align with the sales tax funding cycle.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

