DeKalb asks community for help deciding where students go to school

It will be at least two years before any changes would go into effect, according to a timeline on the district’s new web page dedicated to the student assignment project. Between fall 2024 and winter 2026, district officials and committee members will meet, gather and analyze data and figure out what the district needs to do to be successful. Preliminary recommendations are expected in winter 2026, and final recommendations are expected by spring 2026.

The district is seeking parents, teachers and community members to serve on one of four committees throughout the district, divided by region.

Central: Druid Hills, Clarkston, Tucker, Stone Mountain

North: Dunwoody, Chamblee, Cross Keys, Lakeside

Southeast: Lithonia, MLK, Miller Grove, Redan, Stephenson

Southwest: Cedar Grove, Columbia, McNair, Towers, Southwest DeKalb

The four committees will meet monthly, and will meet three times as a committee of the whole. People who are interested can apply online. The deadline is Sept. 6.

The district will also collect community feedback throughout the process, including through a survey this fall.

“We are fully committed to an inclusive, equitable and comprehensive student assignment process that addresses the needs of all our students,” Horton said.

The DeKalb district has never created a comprehensive student assignment plan, Horton said previously. District officials intend to repeat the process once every 10 years, based on best practices and to align with the sales tax funding cycle.