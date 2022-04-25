BreakingNews
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
Georgia school superintendent says DeKalb mishandled Druid Hills High

Students at Druid Hills High have been campaigning for the district to updating the school's aging facilities, but so far board members have resisted. Now the state superintendent of schools says the district must address the problems at the school. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 34 minutes ago
Richard Woods said conditions at the school are unacceptable

Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods in a letter Monday criticized the DeKalb County school board for its response to “egregious facility issues” at Druid Hills High School.

The school has been the center of a districtwide debate after students released a video showing water-damaged ceilings and walls, electrical hazards and plumbing issues.

Woods said the conditions are unacceptable. Most fixes had been “solely cosmetic” and regular maintenance largely neglected.

ExploreDeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan

“Let me be clear: each and every student in DeKalb County Schools has a right to functioning bathrooms; air-conditioned and heated classrooms; spaces free of mildew, mold, and flooding; and safe conditions to learn,” the letter said. “Each and every facility in DeKalb County Schools should meet that basic standard — at present, Druid Hills High School does not.”

A team from the Department of Education recently visited the school after public outcry over the conditions at Druids Hills High revealed in the video.

At last week’s Board of Education meeting, members were expected to vote on whether to update Druid Hills High School — at a cost estimated up to $60 million. Instead, the board changed its overall plan for building repairs across the district, putting smaller updates ahead of major projects.

“Our goal is to provide equity across the district,” Board Chair Vickie Turner said ahead of the vote.

It was the second time since February that the Druid Hills modernization had been passed over.

“In reality, there has been a lack of leadership, responsibility, and urgency regarding this core responsibility of DeKalb County Schools: providing safe and fully functioning facilities,” Woods’ letter said.

Woods said the “perceived lack of funding” cited by the board as a reason not to approve major updates at the school is a nonissue. He cited largely unspent pandemic relief funding and the possibility for state reimbursement.

Now, Woods said he won’t recommend the district’s facilities plan for approval until these issues are addressed.

ExploreFive candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

