Georgia school superintendent says DeKalb mishandled Druid Hills High

At last week’s Board of Education meeting, members were expected to vote on whether to update Druid Hills High School — at a cost estimated up to $60 million. Instead, the board changed its overall plan for building repairs across the district, putting smaller updates ahead of major projects.

“Our goal is to provide equity across the district,” Board Chair Vickie Turner said ahead of the vote.

It was the second time since February that the Druid Hills modernization had been passed over.

“In reality, there has been a lack of leadership, responsibility, and urgency regarding this core responsibility of DeKalb County Schools: providing safe and fully functioning facilities,” Woods’ letter said.

Woods said the “perceived lack of funding” cited by the board as a reason not to approve major updates at the school is a nonissue. He cited largely unspent pandemic relief funding and the possibility for state reimbursement.

Now, Woods said he won’t recommend the district’s facilities plan for approval until these issues are addressed.