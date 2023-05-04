Fulton County Schools releases 2023 graduation schedule

Officials with Fulton County Schools have released the 2023 commencement schedule. The district urges interested parties to check the district’s website frequently because the dates and times of the ceremonies can change.
The schedule is:
Alpharetta High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 25, 7:30 p.m.
Banneker High: Gateway Arena, May 19, 11 a.m.
Cambridge High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 23, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 24, 7:30 p.m.
Chattahoochee High: Gas South Arena, May 17, 7:30 p.m.
Creekside High: Gateway Arena, May 18, 11 a.m.
Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence: Riverwood High School, May 26, 11 a.m.
Independence High: Roswell Presbyterian Church, Friday, May 19 12 p.m.
Johns Creek High: Gas South Arena, May 18, 7:30 p.m.
Langston Hughes High: Gateway Arena, May 17, 11 a.m.
Milton High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 22, 7:30 p.m.
North Springs High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 25, 9 a.m.
Northview High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 24, 2 p.m.
Riverwood International Charter: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 23, 2 p.m.
Roswell High: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, May 22, 2 p.m.
Tri-Cities High: Gateway Arena, May 18, 6 p.m.
Westlake High: Gateway Arena, May 17, 6 p.m.
