Emory to partner with College of the Muscogee Nation with $2.4M grant

At Emory, the effort will set the stage for an “Indigeneity Hub” with new faculty and programs in language, literature and other academic fields, according to a university news release. The hub is intended to connect faculty, staff and students to learn about and consider the ethics of Emory’s relationship with the Muscogee Nation.

“This outstanding award will support innovative models for collaborative research and teaching and will forge enduring relationships between Emory, the Muscogee Nation and our broader communities,” said Carla Freeman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Emory, in a written statement.

College of Muscogee Nation President Monte Randall said the joint effort acknowledges “the healing work that has been taking place.”

“As we work together to create collaborative spaces on our combined campuses using Mvskoke language and culture, we are effectively determining a pathway for Native people to heal from the trauma of dispossession and assimilation,” said Randall, in a written statement.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is one of the largest Native American tribes in the United States, with 97,000 citizens.