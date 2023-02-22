X
Dark Mode Toggle

Decatur seeks permits to create affordable housing for teachers, staff

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

The Decatur City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a motion for Superintendent Maggie Fehrman to apply for permits to convert two district-owned buildings into affordable housing for teachers and school staff.

The move, which the school board voted on during Tuesday’s meeting, marks what’s believed to be the first attempt in metro Atlanta to create housing owned by a school district.

The idea to convert them into housing for district employees was first discussed during a September 2022 meeting. It is part of a broader effort by Decatur city government to address the city’s lack of affordable housing. The median monthly rent for a property in Decatur is $1,855, according to Zillow. A first-year teacher in Decatur City Schools makes around $50,000 a year, according to the district’s 2022-2023 salary schedule.

“We do want to have and contribute to the opportunity to create middle housing for the city of Decatur with these two properties,” Fehrman, who is filling the role of superintendent until a permanent hire is named, said during the meeting. “That is why we want to go ahead and apply for these permits, see if we can get these approved.”

As part of those efforts, the Decatur City Commission voted on Feb. 6 to amend city zoning codes to allow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes in single-family zoning districts starting on June 30. These types of housing were previously banned in single-family zoning districts. However, the city is limiting the number of building permits for these types of projects for the first 18 months after the new code goes into effect. This prompted school board members to vote to deputize Fehrman to request two permits required to convert the buildings.

The two school district-owned buildings, located at Westchester Drive and McDonough Street, were purchased by the district in 2018, along with two other buildings to be used as extra space for offices. Current plans for the buildings propose subdividing them into duplexes or triplexes, and possibly adding additional dwelling units.

Some districts across the country have devised similar plans and said they’ve seen success. A school district in Fort Stockton, Texas, purchased an old motel for $705,000 in December 2021 and converted it into housing for district employees. The motel was quickly filled, and the move was critical in solving a teacher shortage in the area caused by a lack of affordable housing.

While the school board can now request the permits, they are still determining the plan’s details — including how much it will cost, how it will be funded, and when the project will be completed.

Fehrman emphasized during the meeting that the priority is getting the permits to the city of Decatur, then the board will make decisions about the funding and timeline.

“We want to go ahead and apply for these permits, see if we can get these approved, and then once those are either approved or not, we can move forward with deciding … the next step for these properties.”

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against DOJ over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit4h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

The Plaza Theatre owner to reopen the Tara Theatre
4h ago

Why Jimmy Carter’s pastor won’t say ‘goodbye’ to the former president
11h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
26m ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Ex-Doraville police officer now charged with murder in 16-year-old’s death
26m ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Coaching the Hawks means coaching Trae Young
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Parents try to save two Fulton County charter schools
18m ago
Hug it out: DeKalb school spreads love and joy with weekly embraces
3h ago
APS social worker becomes first Black person to lead national group
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

After fleeing invasion of Ukraine, refugees start 'from scratch' in Georgia
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
8h ago
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top