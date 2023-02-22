Decatur seeks permits to create affordable housing for teachers, staff

The two school district-owned buildings, located at Westchester Drive and McDonough Street, were purchased by the district in 2018, along with two other buildings to be used as extra space for offices. Current plans for the buildings propose subdividing them into duplexes or triplexes, and possibly adding additional dwelling units.

Some districts across the country have devised similar plans and said they’ve seen success. A school district in Fort Stockton, Texas, purchased an old motel for $705,000 in December 2021 and converted it into housing for district employees. The motel was quickly filled, and the move was critical in solving a teacher shortage in the area caused by a lack of affordable housing.

While the school board can now request the permits, they are still determining the plan’s details — including how much it will cost, how it will be funded, and when the project will be completed.

Fehrman emphasized during the meeting that the priority is getting the permits to the city of Decatur, then the board will make decisions about the funding and timeline.

“We want to go ahead and apply for these permits, see if we can get these approved, and then once those are either approved or not, we can move forward with deciding … the next step for these properties.”