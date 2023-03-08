Cardona lauds $1.5 billion in student loan relief for Georgians

Explore What you need to know about Supreme Court hearing on student loan debt plan

In the meantime, he said, the administration is proud of its work with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

“We’re making public service something that we want to be desirable again,” Cardona said. “We’re doing our part to try to make sure that we’re reinforcing that, rewarding that.”

Congress created the public service program in 2007. But Cardona said it was underutilized, with only 7,000 applications processed nationwide from 2017, when applications were first accepted, to 2021.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration issued temporary waivers that allowed borrowers to count payments from all federal loan programs or repayment plans toward forgiveness, that expired Oct. 31. That widened the net of who could qualify, in addition to permanent rule changes, Cardona said.

About 453,000 borrowers nationally, including 18,050 Georgians, are among those approved for nearly $31 billion in loan forgiveness through the public service program.