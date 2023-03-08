X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cardona lauds $1.5 billion in student loan relief for Georgians

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is touting efforts that he said will result in 18,050 Georgia borrowers receiving more than $1.5 billion in student loan relief.

Cardona on Tuesday provided updated numbers on how many Georgians have been approved since October 2021 for loan discharge through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. It allows eligible government and nonprofit workers, such as military veterans and nurses, to get their remaining loan balance forgiven after 10 years of qualifying payments.

Cardona released the data exclusively to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a phone interview Tuesday.

His update comes as the U.S. Supreme Court decides the fate of the Biden administration’s much larger relief plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. The court is expected to rule by June on two cases challenging Biden’s proposal. In Georgia, about just over one million people applied or were automatically eligible for relief under that plan before the legal battle halted the program.

“We are anxiously awaiting the results” of the court cases, Cardona said.

ExploreWhat you need to know about Supreme Court hearing on student loan debt plan

In the meantime, he said, the administration is proud of its work with the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

“We’re making public service something that we want to be desirable again,” Cardona said. “We’re doing our part to try to make sure that we’re reinforcing that, rewarding that.”

Congress created the public service program in 2007. But Cardona said it was underutilized, with only 7,000 applications processed nationwide from 2017, when applications were first accepted, to 2021.

ExploreFeds ease rules for public service workers seeking student debt relief

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biden administration issued temporary waivers that allowed borrowers to count payments from all federal loan programs or repayment plans toward forgiveness, that expired Oct. 31. That widened the net of who could qualify, in addition to permanent rule changes, Cardona said.

About 453,000 borrowers nationally, including 18,050 Georgians, are among those approved for nearly $31 billion in loan forgiveness through the public service program.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page16h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bills to help Georgia police, others with student loans clear hurdle
15h ago
‘A memory that lasts’: Cobb students with special needs attend annual dance
16h ago
Literacy and other education bills survive Crossover Day at Legislature
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
15h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
22h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top