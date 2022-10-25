Feds ease rules for public service workers seeking student debt relief

Explore Biden announces student loan debt forgiveness for some borrowers

But the department on Tuesday also announced updates to the complex loan forgiveness rules that officials said will help more borrowers who’ve worked in public service and have direct loans or Federal Family Education Loans managed by the federal education department.

The new changes include allowing eligible borrowers to get credit for late, partial and lump sum payments and awarding credit for certain months of loan deferment or forbearance, such as when a borrower defers payments because of military service, economic hardship or illness.

Federal officials said regulatory changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program will be implemented by July.

The new rules come after President Joe Biden announced in August his plan to eliminate up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income of less than $125,000 and up to $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients.

That plan is in question after six states filed a lawsuit, and a federal court last week issued a temporary stay that blocks debt cancellation while the legal issues are reviewed.