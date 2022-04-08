Art instructor named Fulton County Schools’ teacher of the year

A Brookview Elementary School art instructor is Fulton County Schools’ teacher of the year.
Precious Bayan has spent all but one of her 12-year teaching career working for the Fulton district, which recently announced she received its highest honor for teachers.
Her principal, Jovita Wallace, described Bayan as “a phenomenal leader, teacher, innovator, and advocate for our kids.”
“She serves relentlessly with poise, grace, and positivity and is a behind-the-scenes hero at our school,” Wallace said in a written statement. “She uses her time and talents to support every program and schoolwide event and transforms our spaces into beautiful works of art.”
In addition to teaching, Bayan helps train educators on how to infuse literacy into art lessons, and she mentors other south Fulton teachers.
“I am passionate about teaching students a culture of respect over fear,” she said, in a written statement. “Inside my doors they will learn that ideas, visions and creations matter and are so important. To express themselves on a canvas is to be vulnerable and human.”
Brookview Elementary, located in East Point, enrolls about 450 students.
The district also recognized DeAnna Turner, a paraprofessional at Campbell Elementary School in Fairburn, as its school professional of the year.
Daria Butler, a former school bus driver who now works as a central office support specialist, is the district’s support professional of the year.
