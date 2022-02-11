Fulton County Schools picks new site for East Point elementary campus

The board last fall rejected Superintendent Mike Looney’s recommendation to combine the kindergarten through fifth grade school with a nearby middle school.

Officials eyed another property as a potential site for a new elementary school but had not come to an agreement on the purchase price.

Maloof said they widened their search for property and determined that the former high school site, located on Briarwood Boulevard off Dodson Road, would work. He said it’s well suited for a new elementary building, with room for ample parking and drop-off zones.

Board members praised the plan, which they said would allow the district to deliver on a promise to the community as well as save money by not purchasing more property.

“Hallelujah is a good word,” said board Vice President Kimberly Dove, who represents parts of East Point, College Park, South Fulton and Union City. “This has been a very long process.”

Board member Linda McCain pointed out the proposed new location is within walking distance of Asa G. Hilliard Elementary School. She said that may require some adjustments to attendance boundaries, but noted locating two schools near each other is something the district has done elsewhere in the county.

The district plans to begin the preliminary design work in May and start construction in December.