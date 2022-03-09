These metro Atlanta educators are Georgia Teacher of the Year finalists

Teachers from school districts in Cherokee, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties as well as Marietta City Schools are among the finalists for 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year.

The local finalists are Katlyn “Katie” Blum, a second grade teacher at Sugar Hill Elementary in Gwinnett County; Laura Floryance, a first grade teacher at Sawyer Road Elementary in Marietta; Chelsea Leming, a fifth grade teacher at Indian Knoll Elementary in Cherokee County; and Jesse Smith, a manufacturing and computer science teacher at Rockdale Career Academy in Rockdale County.