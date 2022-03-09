These metro Atlanta educators are Georgia Teacher of the Year finalists

Four of the 10 finalists for Georgia’s top award for teachers are from metro Atlanta school systems, the state announced this week.
Teachers from school districts in Cherokee, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties as well as Marietta City Schools are among the finalists for 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year.
The local finalists are Katlyn “Katie” Blum, a second grade teacher at Sugar Hill Elementary in Gwinnett County; Laura Floryance, a first grade teacher at Sawyer Road Elementary in Marietta; Chelsea Leming, a fifth grade teacher at Indian Knoll Elementary in Cherokee County; and Jesse Smith, a manufacturing and computer science teacher at Rockdale Career Academy in Rockdale County.
Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release that the finalists represent the very best of the state’s public education system.
“They are hardworking, innovative, skilled, and — most importantly — focused first and foremost on students,” he said. “I am immensely proud of each of them and honored to recognize them as finalists.”
The finalists will meet with a panel of judges this month, and the winner will be announced on April 30. The winner will serve from July 1 to June 30, 2023 as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia. They will be entered into the National Teacher of the Year competition.
2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year finalists
- Ashley Anglin, first grade, Elm Street Elementary School, Rome City Schools
- Katlyn “Katie” Blum, second grade, Sugar Hill Elementary Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Julie Caraballo, seventh grade language arts, J.R. Trippe Middle School, Vidalia City Schools
- Laura Floryance, first grade, Sawyer Road Elementary School, Marietta City Schools
- Susan Howard, K-5 STEM, Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation, and Innovation, Hall County Schools
- Vicki Knox, fifth grade mathematics, Deer Chase Elementary School, Richmond County School System
- Michael Kobito, AP music theory teacher and band director, Woodland High School, Bartow County School System
- Chelsea Leming, fifth grade, Indian Knoll Elementary School, Cherokee County School District
- Lisa Seegar, fifth grade science, Britt David Magnet Academy, Muscogee County School District
- Jesse Smith, manufacturing and computer science, Rockdale Career Academy, Rockdale County Public Schools
