Graduation dates set for 17 Fulton County high schools

Fulton County Schools will celebrate the class of 2022 during high school graduation ceremonies in May. (Jessica McGowan / AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools announced the dates and locations for 17 high school graduations.

The district will host commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 from May 18-26.

The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Alpharetta High School: 7:30 p.m. May 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Banneker High School: 1 p.m. May 24 at Gateway Arena

Cambridge High School: 2:30 p.m. May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Centennial High School: 6 p.m. May 22 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Chattahoochee High School: 7:30 p.m. May 19 at Gas South Arena

Creekside High School: 1 p.m. May 23 at Gateway Arena

Independence High School: 12 p.m. May 20 at Roswell Presbyterian Church

Johns Creek High School: 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Gas South Arena

Langston Hughes High School: 1 p.m. May 22 at Gateway Arena

McClarin High School: 2 p.m. May 20 at Georgia International Convention Center

Milton High School: 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

North Springs High School: 7:30 p.m. May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Northview High School: 2:30 p.m. May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Riverwood International Charter School: 7:30 p.m. May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Roswell High School: 2:30 p.m. May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tri-Cities High School: 5 p.m. May 23 at Gateway Arena

Westlake High School: 5 p.m. May 22 at Gateway Arena

About the Author

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Featured
