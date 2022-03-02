Graduation dates set for 17 Fulton County high schools

Fulton County Schools announced the dates and locations for 17 high school graduations.
The district will host commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 from May 18-26.
The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
Alpharetta High School: 7:30 p.m. May 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Banneker High School: 1 p.m. May 24 at Gateway Arena
Cambridge High School: 2:30 p.m. May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Centennial High School: 6 p.m. May 22 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Chattahoochee High School: 7:30 p.m. May 19 at Gas South Arena
Creekside High School: 1 p.m. May 23 at Gateway Arena
Independence High School: 12 p.m. May 20 at Roswell Presbyterian Church
Johns Creek High School: 7:30 p.m. May 18 at Gas South Arena
Langston Hughes High School: 1 p.m. May 22 at Gateway Arena
McClarin High School: 2 p.m. May 20 at Georgia International Convention Center
Milton High School: 7:30 p.m. May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
North Springs High School: 7:30 p.m. May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Northview High School: 2:30 p.m. May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Riverwood International Charter School: 7:30 p.m. May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Roswell High School: 2:30 p.m. May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tri-Cities High School: 5 p.m. May 23 at Gateway Arena
Westlake High School: 5 p.m. May 22 at Gateway Arena
