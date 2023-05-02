2023 graduation dates set for Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Public Schools has published the schedule for its 2023 graduation exercises.
The district will hold commencement ceremonies at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavillion from May 23-26.
Two charter schools (Atlanta Classical and Drew Charter) are not listed. They will plan and share information about their own ceremonies, according to the district.
The schedule is as follows:
B.E.S.T./Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy: May 23, 4 p.m.
Carver STEAM and Early College: May 25, 2 p.m.
Douglass High: May 24, 2 p.m.
Jackson High: May 24, 10 a.m.
KIPP Atlanta: May 23, 7 p.m.
Mays High: May 25, 10 a.m.
Midtown High: May 26, 2 p.m.
North Atlanta High: May 26, 10 a.m.
South Atlanta High: May 25, 6 p.m.
Therrell High: May 26, 6 p.m.
Washington High: May 24, 6 p.m.
