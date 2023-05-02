BreakingNews
DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
X

2023 graduation dates set for Atlanta Public Schools

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools has published the schedule for its 2023 graduation exercises.

The district will hold commencement ceremonies at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavillion from May 23-26.

Two charter schools (Atlanta Classical and Drew Charter) are not listed. They will plan and share information about their own ceremonies, according to the district.

The schedule is as follows:

B.E.S.T./Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy: May 23, 4 p.m.

Carver STEAM and Early College: May 25, 2 p.m.

Douglass High: May 24, 2 p.m.

Jackson High: May 24, 10 a.m.

KIPP Atlanta: May 23, 7 p.m.

Mays High: May 25, 10 a.m.

Midtown High: May 26, 2 p.m.

North Atlanta High: May 26, 10 a.m.

South Atlanta High: May 25, 6 p.m.

Therrell High: May 26, 6 p.m.

Washington High: May 24, 6 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX

Writers strike begins as talks close without resolution at deadline54m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
7m ago

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
12h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
1h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
1h ago

When will Georgians vote in the 2024 presidential primary?
1h ago
The Latest

Cobb announces 2023 high school graduate dates
17h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
20h ago
DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
22h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
20h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top