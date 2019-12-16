These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years

Atlanta is often criticized for not preserving its history, but there are lots of metro Atlanta restaurants striving to keep the longtime character of the city alive.
Credit: Jenni Girtman
From Atkins Park Tavern, which has been serving beer and food in Virginia-Highland since 1922, through to Anis Cafe and Bistro, which has been dishing up French cuisine in Buckhead since 1994, click on the gallery above to see some of the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been welcoming customers for more than a quarter century.
RELATED:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author