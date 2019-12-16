X

These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years

View Gallery
1 /
Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Updated 33 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta is often criticized for not preserving its history, but there are lots of metro Atlanta restaurants striving to keep the longtime character of the city alive.

Busy Bee Cafe became a meeting spot for civil rights leaders after opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NE in 1947, and continues to stay busy, serving up fried chicken and other southern staples.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

From Atkins Park Tavern, which has been serving beer and food in Virginia-Highland since 1922, through to Anis Cafe and Bistro, which has been dishing up French cuisine in Buckhead since 1994, click on the gallery above to see some of the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been welcoming customers for more than a quarter century.

RELATED:

ExploreAtlanta institution Zesto celebrates 70 years
ExploreNakato Japanese Restaurant celebrates 45 years
ExploreAt 90, The Varsity is still going strong
ExploreRead the AJC Spring Dining Guide: The Atlanta barbecue issue

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.