These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years

Busy Bee Cafe became a meeting spot for civil rights leaders after opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NE in 1947, and continues to stay busy, serving up fried chicken and other southern staples. Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

From Atkins Park Tavern, which has been serving beer and food in Virginia-Highland since 1922, through to Anis Cafe and Bistro, which has been dishing up French cuisine in Buckhead since 1994, click on the gallery above to see some of the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been welcoming customers for more than a quarter century.