11 fish sandwiches to try in metro Atlanta

Blackened sandwich at Big B’s Fish Joint. The “handhelds” offered at Big B’s Fish Joint are plentiful. If you’re looking for something a little healthier, try the blackened mahi mahi filet with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickled red onion and tartar sauce.

4600 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-355-8326, bigbsfishjoint.com/

Fried catfish sandwich at Chicken + Beer. On the go and need some sustenance? Don’t worry — Ludacris has you covered. The rapper’s restaurant in Terminal D serves up a fried catfish sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato chutney and lemon aioli on a brioche bun and served with potato wedges.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, 6000 North Terminal Parkway, Concourse D5. 404-209-3905, chickenandbeer.com

Crispy blue cod sandwich Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar. If you’re in the mood for a fish sandwich, try this “handheld”, which sees fried blue cod paired with avocado slaw, smoked tomato aioli and pickles on a brioche bun.

4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-635-7641, driftoysterbar.com.

Lobster banh mi at Lobster Banh Mi. Treat yourself with the lobster banh mi, which sees lobster meat topped with typical banh mi ingredients like marinated carrots, daikon radish, sliced cucumbers and jalapenos, all sandwiched between baguette slices. If lobster isn’t your thing, the restaurant also offers crab and shrimp as fillings.

3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-910-7175, lobsterbanhmi.com

Rapper’s Delight salmon philly from Local Green Atlanta. This mostly vegan restaurant features a small selection of pescatarian items including this gem with grilled salmon topped with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with the restaurant’s “Liquid Gold” sauce.

19 Joseph Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 770-883-8291, localgreenatlanta.com

Surf & Turf at The Po’Boy Shop. We’re letting a little meat sneak into the roundup here because the Surf & Turf is just that good. AJC food writer Wendell Brock described the sandwich, “pairing impeccably fried shrimp with roast-beef debris and gravy, plus a good wipe of spicy remoulade and horseradish sauce” as a “dazzler”. The clincher on this and all the po’boys prepared at this humble spot is the bread: authentic Leidenheimer Baking Co. baguettes from NOLA.

1369 Clairmont Road, Decatur. 678-974-8725, thepoboyshopatl.com.

Salmon burger at Tredrick’s Seafood and Grill. The seafood-heavy menu at Tredrick’s features a couple of fish sandwiches, including the salmon burger, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, mayo and pickles.

Victory at Sea at Victory Sandwich Bar. There are plenty of meat options on the Victory menu, but this bright sandwich satisfies with the fishiness of white anchovies balanced by lemon mayo and frisee.

340 Church St., Decatur, 404-377-9300 and 913 Bernina Ave. NE, 404-963-1742. vicsandwich.com

Crispy Cod at Wrecking Bar Brewpub. This sandwich, which has been a staple in different iterations on Wrecking Bar’s menu for years, takes a big hunk of cornmeal-crusted cod and tops it with shredded iceberg lettuce, shaved onion, house-made pickles and tartar sauce.

292 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-221-2600, wreckingbarbrewpub.com/