Usher adds sixth Atlanta show for Past Present Future Tour

Fresh off the heels of his epic Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has added new dates to the North American leg of his upcoming Past Present Future Tour. On Monday, the R&B superstar announced an extension of the tour that includes two more Atlanta stops in August. Just three days later, a sixth show was added to the Atlanta runs.

The 24-city tour now includes six Atlanta dates: Aug. 14, 16 and 17; and Oct. 17-18 and 20. All shows will be held at State Farm Arena. No artist has had five or more tour shows at the venue since it was renamed from Phillips Arena to State Farm Arena in 2018, according to a venue rep. The highly anticipated tour now begins in Atlanta in August and ends in Houston in November.

Tickets for the latest added show will be available at Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more.