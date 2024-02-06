Usher adds sixth Atlanta show for Past Present Future Tour

Fresh off the heels of his epic Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has added new dates to the North American leg of his upcoming Past Present Future Tour. On Monday, the R&B superstar announced an extension of the tour that includes two more Atlanta stops in August. Just three days later, a sixth show was added to the Atlanta runs.
The 24-city tour now includes six Atlanta dates: Aug. 14, 16 and 17; and Oct. 17-18 and 20. All shows will be held at State Farm Arena. No artist has had five or more tour shows at the venue since it was renamed from Phillips Arena to State Farm Arena in 2018, according to a venue rep. The highly anticipated tour now begins in Atlanta in August and ends in Houston in November.
Tickets for the latest added show will be available at Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. via livenation.com The tour will also VIP packages that include a meet-and-greet, a pre-show VIP lounge and more.
A-TOWN, @Usher is COMING HOME to kick it all off 👈🏾 USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, announcing TWO additional shows added at State Farm Arena on August 16+17! Tickets on sale Friday, Feb 16th @ 10am local.— State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) February 12, 2024
Tickets are on sale for the Oct 17, 18 & 20 shows: https://t.co/JtSeFb1RVm pic.twitter.com/umvG2AATc5
Usher is already having busy 2024. On Friday, the Atlanta artist released his ninth studio album “Coming Home.” The 20-track LP features H.E.R., The-Dream, Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and Jungkook. Last night’s Super Bowl halftime performance included suprise guests like Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon and more. In May, Usher will headline the annual Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.
“I turned the world to the A,” Usher said at the end of his halftime performance while doing the A-Town stomp alongside Ludacris and Lil Jon.
USHER - PAST PRESENT FUTURE TOUR DATES:
Aug. 14 - Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Aug. 16- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Aug. 17- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Aug. 20 - Washington, DC -Capital One Arena
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Boston, MA -TD Garden
Aug. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 2- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 3- Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 -Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
Sept. 28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Sept. 29 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Oct. 4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 7 - Austin, TX -Moody Center ATX
Oct .11 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct. 12 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Oct. 17 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 20- Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena
Oct. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Oct. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 29 - Chicago, IL -United Center
Nov 2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Nov.18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Nov. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Nov. 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
