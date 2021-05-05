Black Music Walk of Fame to honor James Brown, OutKast, Usher and others in Atlanta

The Black American Music Association and Georgia Entertainment Caucus targeted June – Black Music Month – to honor artists who have impacted Black culture and the community.

Culled from a list of 38 nominees, the 12 inductees are: Brown, Otis Redding, Quincy Jones and Stevie Wonder (Foundational Inductees); Michael Jackson (Legacy Artists); Sean Combs (Mainstream Mogul); Shirley Caesar (Gospel Female); Kirk Franklin (Gospel Male); Missy Elliott (Hip-Hop Female); OutKast (Hip-Hop Male); Beyonce (Mainstream Female) and Usher (Mainstream Male).