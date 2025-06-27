Looks like Mastodon won’t be having a reunion with all its original members anytime soon.
On Wednesday, guitarist Brent Hinds, who left the group in March, blasted his former bandmates on social media, according to multiple reports.
His comment, which appears to have been deleted as of Thursday afternoon, was left under an Instagram post on Mastodon’s official account. The heavy metal band commemorated the anniversary of its sixth studio album “Once More ‘Round the Sun,” which turned 11 on June 20.
In response to a fan who posted about missing Hinds, the musician didn’t hold back.
“I want (sic) miss being in a s--- band with horrible humans,” Hinds wrote.
Neither Hinds nor reps for Mastodon could be immediately reached for comment.
The quartet, initially including Hinds, bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor, formed in Atlanta in 2000. Mastodon has released roughly 10 albums across two decades. In 2018, the band won its first and only Grammy Award — best metal performance for the song “Sultan’s Curse.” Rolling Stone recently named “Leviathan,” the group’s sophomore LP, among the top albums of the 21st century.
Mastodon’s most recent album, “Hushed and Grim,” dropped in 2021.
In March, the band announced Hinds’ departure via social media. Although Mastodon hasn’t found an official replacement, YouTuber Ben Eller and Canadian musician Nick Johnston have filled in for live shows.
“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” Mastodon wrote in a statement following Hinds’ departure, sharing that the decision was mutual. “We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon.”
Hinds has since focused on his other bands, like Fiend Without a Face and West End Motel.
Mastodon is slated to tour Europe and the U.K. starting next month.
