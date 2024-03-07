Loretta Devine, Amber Riley star in Alliance musical ‘The Preacher’s Wife’

Veteran Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine and “Glee” star Amber Riley are starring in a musical version of the 1996 film “The Preacher’s Wife” at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre from May 11 to June 16.

Devine, 74, will play Marguerite Coleman, the mother of Riley’s character Julia Biggs, who worries about her husband Rev. Henry Biggs (Akron Lanier Watson). The preacher is struggling to keep both his marriage and his church together. An angel, played by Donald Webber Jr. (”Hamilton”), arrives to help the preacher out, but falls in love with his wife instead.

Athens native Tituss Burgess (Netflix’s ”Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is scoring the musical version. The script was written by Azie Dungey, who worked with Burgess on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”