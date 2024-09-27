Wind advisory affecting Georgia until Friday night

On Friday at 10:57 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory valid for Friday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The advisory is for Dawson, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts and Muscogee counties.

The NWS adds to expect, "Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and additional power outages may result," says the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."