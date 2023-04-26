WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Rain is here, but won’t be a complete wash-out

After several sunny days, Wednesday is bringing the rain back to metro Atlanta, so pack some rain gear for the trip to work or school and keep it handy for the rest of the week.
Temperatures are in the 50s waking up with just a little bit of rain this morning. More widespread rain will move in from the west by lunchtime and clear out by late afternoon, making room for some sunshine that will warm things up for a high near 70 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Another round of rain will roll in Thursday morning and intensify with a chance of strong storms as the day goes on and a warm front lifts across North Georgia, Monahan said.
“A lot of [the storms] will be long gone by the time you wake up on Friday morning, so some good news there for your Friday morning commute,” he said.
By Friday evening, though, a cold front moves back into the warmer air. That will create a chance for some storms to redevelop, Monahan said.
While rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week, each day will have periods of dry time. Friday’s rain should clear out
The rain certainly spells relief for allergy sufferers, who had a rough time last week when the pollen count hit the 4,000s. Wednesday’s pollen count is well below that at 165 particles per cubic meter of air. That is still in the high range.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
