WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Rain is here, but won’t be a complete wash-out

Temperatures are in the 50s waking up with just a little bit of rain this morning. More widespread rain will move in from the west by lunchtime and clear out by late afternoon, making room for some sunshine that will warm things up for a high near 70 degrees, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

Another round of rain will roll in Thursday morning and intensify with a chance of strong storms as the day goes on and a warm front lifts across North Georgia, Monahan said.