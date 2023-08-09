BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine in store but heavy storms come tonight

Atlanta Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Metro Atlanta is in for a nice, sunny break from the stormy weather of the past few days on Wednesday. Storms are still in the forecast, but they’re expected to reach the area after nightfall.

Conditions are dry for kids heading to the bus stop or for the ride to work this morning. Temperatures should warm up into the low 90s by this afternoon, and it’ll be mostly sunny for most of the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“We actually have a pretty good-looking day through the daylight hours in your forecast,” he said. “Twelve hours of sunshine. That’s pretty good for this afternoon after the rain and storms.”

By late tonight, however, a line of strong storms is expected to arrive, Monahan said. The system is blowing in from Tennessee, where more severe weather is expected. Here in the metro area, there will be a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather closer to 10 p.m., with the main concern being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning. In far northwest Georgia, that risk goes up to a Level 2.

Those storms will hang around through Thursday morning and should dissipate as the day goes on.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Harassment of Fulton poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale
15m ago

Credit: AP

New refugee program could bring more Hispanic migrants to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE
Atlanta turns to cleanup after storms down trees, cause outages
19h ago
WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Isolated thunderstorms ahead of wet weather pattern
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
18h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top