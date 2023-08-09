WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Plenty of sunshine in store but heavy storms come tonight

Metro Atlanta is in for a nice, sunny break from the stormy weather of the past few days on Wednesday. Storms are still in the forecast, but they’re expected to reach the area after nightfall.

Conditions are dry for kids heading to the bus stop or for the ride to work this morning. Temperatures should warm up into the low 90s by this afternoon, and it’ll be mostly sunny for most of the day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“We actually have a pretty good-looking day through the daylight hours in your forecast,” he said. “Twelve hours of sunshine. That’s pretty good for this afternoon after the rain and storms.”

By late tonight, however, a line of strong storms is expected to arrive, Monahan said. The system is blowing in from Tennessee, where more severe weather is expected. Here in the metro area, there will be a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather closer to 10 p.m., with the main concern being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning. In far northwest Georgia, that risk goes up to a Level 2.

Those storms will hang around through Thursday morning and should dissipate as the day goes on.

