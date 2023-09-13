WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | More rain and lower temps with 10 days left of summer

It’s cool and rainy across metro Atlanta on Wednesday morning as a cold front continues to make its way across the region.

“This front is gonna knock us out of the 90s ... and bring some more comfortable weather toward the end of the week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

With just 10 days left of summer, the cooler air arrived around noon yesterday, bringing pockets of heavy rain — and in some cases, hail — with it as it slowly dips further south. That rain is continuing today, Monahan said.

“Our rain chance is in the scattered range today. That means more of us than not, in some cases, are gonna see some showers between the morning and the afternoon,” he said, adding that most of those downpours should stay to the south of I-20.

Today’s high temperature will top out at a more seasonable 86 degrees. Tomorrow and through the rest of the week, highs will stay in the low 80s. That’s slightly cooler than the average 85-degree high for this time of year.

Rain chances stay mostly in the 20-40% range through the weekend. The best chance to catch some sunshine will be on Friday when it’s expected to be partly cloudy with just a 10% chance of showers.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

Chemical firms sue Rome, AJC to block release of PFAS settlement terms
2h ago

Credit: TNS

