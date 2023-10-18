WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Another cold start with temps closer to average later

It’s a dress-in-layers kind of day in metro Atlanta.

Cold air is greeting early risers Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 40s and even 30s in some areas, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. That is still well below the average low of 54 degrees for this time of year.

By the afternoon, warmer air will move in, bringing temperatures up to a more seasonable 70 degrees. It’ll be warm again on Thursday, with a high of 72 degrees, but soak up the warmth while it lasts, because another cold front is moving into the region late Thursday and early Friday.

That will also be when we see the next chance of showers and even the possibility of a thunderstorm. The rain will blow in along with the cold front on Friday morning, lowering temperatures slightly and keeping the high in the upper 60s.

Emory professor placed on leave after 'antisemitic comments'
10h ago

