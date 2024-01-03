WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Afternoon showers with small chance of flurries

Don’t get your hopes up too high, but there is a very small chance of seeing some flurries around metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Waking up, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, and with some wind chill, it feels even colder, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. By the afternoon, we will only be making it into the upper 40s thanks to mostly clear skies that have allowed a lot of heat to escape.

“By lunchtime, we are still dry, just cloudy outside,” Kramlich said. “We have a lot of cold air above the surface, so as the showers roll in, there’s potential we could see a little bit of that snow flurries mixing in. It is not going to be widespread.”