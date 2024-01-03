WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Afternoon showers with small chance of flurries

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Atlanta Weather
By
32 minutes ago

Don’t get your hopes up too high, but there is a very small chance of seeing some flurries around metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Waking up, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, and with some wind chill, it feels even colder, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. By the afternoon, we will only be making it into the upper 40s thanks to mostly clear skies that have allowed a lot of heat to escape.

“By lunchtime, we are still dry, just cloudy outside,” Kramlich said. “We have a lot of cold air above the surface, so as the showers roll in, there’s potential we could see a little bit of that snow flurries mixing in. It is not going to be widespread.”

It will mainly be rain that falls closer to the city, and any flurries won’t be enough to accumulate, she said. The better chance of seeing a wintry mix will be in the North Georgia mountains.

Whether it’s rain or flurries that we see, it’ll be a fast-moving system that is expected to clear out by nightfall.

After that, we’re expected to dry out and cool off pretty quickly. Temperatures will fall into the 30s again overnight, and we should stay dry for the rest of the week. Rain returns on Saturday, but any showers should clear out to make for a dry, sunny Sunday. Highs are staying in the 50s at least through next week.

Five-day forecast for Jan. 3, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top