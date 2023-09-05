TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Temps back in the 90s this week

BreakingNews
7 minutes ago
After a week of mostly below-90-degree temperatures and great holiday weekend weather, metro Atlanta is heating back up this week. But don’t worry, it won’t be quite as hot as the last stretch of heat.

“We’re going to follow up Labor Day with a pretty good Tuesday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

The high Tuesday will top out around 91 degrees in the city with partly cloudy skies. A Code Orange air quality alert is also in effect, meaning those who suffer from heart or lung disease or have respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, should limit time outdoors if possible.

Wednesday will be a bit hotter with a projected high of 94 degrees, but that’s as warm as it’s expected to get this week, Monahan said. Highs will dip back down to 90 degrees on Friday and will stay below that mark through the weekend and into next week.

Not much rain is in the forecast, either. Some isolated storms could crop up late Wednesday or Thursday, Monahan said, and a low chance of popup showers is sticking around for Friday and Saturday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

