TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Sunny but chilly afternoon

There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast today. It’ll warm things up, but it’ll still be cooler than the average high of 60 degrees. Today’s high will hover around 50 in the city before cooling down for another cold night.

“Many more of us will start tomorrow morning in the 20s, so tomorrow morning is going to be the coldest part of this cold stretch,” Monahan said.

In anticipation of the cold, the city of Atlanta has opened a warming center at the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Avenue. It will open at 8 p.m. tonight and will remain open through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The cold will gradually move out tomorrow afternoon, Monahan said. The high is expected to inch back in the mid 50s, and by Thursday, we’ll be back to more seasonable 60-degree highs.

That warmup comes with some rain, too. It’ll stay dry through Thursday, but clouds will start to gather then as the day winds down.

“As we go toward the weekend, the rain chances really start to go up,” Monahan said. “While it’s not gonna rain all the time everywhere, we’re gonna see the opportunity for some periods of rain — some heavy starting Friday.”

The chance of rain shoots up to 70% on Friday, and 60% on both Saturday and Sunday as waves of showers are expected on both days.

