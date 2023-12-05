TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Just a bit cooler, still breezy and loads of sunshine

That’ll make things feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperature, and it’ll usher in colder air from the north.

“We have a cold front on the move that arrives later tonight,” Deon said. “Could squeeze out a few light rain showers across the higher elevations, and as that air gets even colder on the backside of that front, can’t rule out maybe a little bit of a rain-snow mix across those higher elevations of the mountains overnight.”

Do not get your hopes up, though. Even if it does fall, it’ll be in the far northwestern corners of the state, closer to Tennessee and North Carolina. And even there, no accumulation is expected.

Still, temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight for the next few nights, so make plans to bring in any pets or provide adequate shelter for them to stay out of the cold.

“We’re going to keep it dry for the remainder of the workweek,” Deon said, “however, by the time we head into the weekend our next front arrives, and that’s going to bring us our next chance for rain and storms. So after a bit of a cool down midweek, we are going to rebound.”

Friday and Saturday will be back in the 60s for highs. The rain should arrive on Saturday, with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Sunday is expected to bring even more rain, including an 80% chance of thunderstorms.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.